Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,207 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. 59,132,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,649,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

