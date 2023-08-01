Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.37. 3,225,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,487. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

