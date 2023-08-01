Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $545.87. 1,517,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.93 and a 200-day moving average of $549.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

