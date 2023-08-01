Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $214.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

