Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,720 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 4.83% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $32.39.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

