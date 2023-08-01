Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DWX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 37,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,349. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $529.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

