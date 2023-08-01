Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,110,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

