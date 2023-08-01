Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,921,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $97,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $49.98. 2,985,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,499. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

