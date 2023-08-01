Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 121,520 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,520 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,903,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 849.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.20. 4,694,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,797. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

