Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,310 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 741,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $24,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 719,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,416,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 925,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,590,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 123,712 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 222,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,853. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

