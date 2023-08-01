Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

META traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. 22,828,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

