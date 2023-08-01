Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

META stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,828,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,100,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

