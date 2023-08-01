MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $15.42 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $68.88 million and $1.59 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $15.42 or 0.00051805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013992 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,772.67 or 1.00014636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.44262237 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,998,087.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

