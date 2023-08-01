MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY23 guidance at $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $5.05-$5.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGPI stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $60,623.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $60,623.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 398,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,761,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,332. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 850.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,367,000 after acquiring an additional 47,348 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

