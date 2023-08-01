Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $1,493,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,363 shares in the company, valued at $64,238,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,568,921.58.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total value of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total value of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total value of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total value of $1,438,713.78.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.65. 1,099,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,605. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

