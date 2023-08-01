Middleby (MIDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.97 million. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of Middleby stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.74. 278,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,257. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.08. Middleby has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

