Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,886. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

