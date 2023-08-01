Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,886. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

