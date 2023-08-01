Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,886. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.
