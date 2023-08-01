Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 9.1 %
Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,517. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.