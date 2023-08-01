Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,517. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32. Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

About Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.