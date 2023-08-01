Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,090 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $87,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. 1,789,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,162,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

