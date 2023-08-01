Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 48,466 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.45% of Westlake worth $65,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 39.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Westlake Trading Down 0.7 %

WLK stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.49. 122,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,527. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

