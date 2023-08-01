Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $67,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.67. 73,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,204. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.86 and a 200 day moving average of $248.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.