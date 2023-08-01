Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $81.77 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $81,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.