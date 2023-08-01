Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $85.18 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $85,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.36. The stock had a trading volume of 176,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

