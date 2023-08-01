Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of S&P Global worth $64,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.70. 421,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,498. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.