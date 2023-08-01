Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 759,794 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759,794 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of Trip.com Group worth $87,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 1,842,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $41.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

