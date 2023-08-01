Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 854,514 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 854,514 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of UiPath worth $69,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,794,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

PATH traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. 3,500,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

