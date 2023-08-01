Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $90,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $734.67. 124,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,461. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $569.65 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $737.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

