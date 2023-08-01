Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 116,135 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 848,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,135 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

