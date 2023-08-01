Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,825,539 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,437,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.99% of NexGen Energy worth $74,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $222,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Price Performance
Shares of NXE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,305. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.11.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
