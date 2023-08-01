Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,825,539 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,437,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 3.99% of NexGen Energy worth $74,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 711,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 159,319 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $222,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,305. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.93. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

