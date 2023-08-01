Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 57,559 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $57,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,421. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

