Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,634 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,634 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of CrowdStrike worth $67,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,785,000 after buying an additional 91,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,250,000 after buying an additional 260,805 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,899,000 after buying an additional 110,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.12. 1,508,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,454,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.71, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

