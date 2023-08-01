Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 316,173 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Enbridge worth $82,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 312.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,893,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,119 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $36.31. 1,716,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

