Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,501,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $73,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,949. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

