Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of MercadoLibre worth $75,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded down $30.90 on Tuesday, hitting $1,207.15. 163,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,945. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,211.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.