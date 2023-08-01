Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. 921,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

