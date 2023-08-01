Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mistras Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $168.02 million during the quarter.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on MG. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

