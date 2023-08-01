MiX Telematics (MIXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MIXT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. 9,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.53 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.93. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,863,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,205,325 shares of company stock valued at $347,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

