MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect MKS Instruments to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.84-$1.42 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 188,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,328. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,881,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,762,000 after acquiring an additional 383,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,689,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,524,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,782,000 after acquiring an additional 224,622 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.