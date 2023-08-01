MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $10,251.24 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MOBLAND has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

