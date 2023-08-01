Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Modine Manufacturing worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $459,633.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,068.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. 614,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,608. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

