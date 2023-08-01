Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.06 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $159.56 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,203,717 coins and its circulating supply is 692,670,285 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

