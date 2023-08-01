Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.23 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $159.86 million and $1.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000711 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,078,275,103 coins and its circulating supply is 692,723,356 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

