Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.83.

Shares of COST traded down $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

