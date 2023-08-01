Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.10. 5,482,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

