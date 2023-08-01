Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $7.60 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

NYSE LLY traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.70 and a 200 day moving average of $390.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.