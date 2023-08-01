Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $21.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $920.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,523. The company has a market capitalization of $379.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.22 and a 200 day moving average of $697.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

