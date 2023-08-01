Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 10,016 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Shares of BX traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

