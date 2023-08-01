Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,512,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The stock has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

