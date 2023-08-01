Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 571 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. William Blair started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.02.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,212,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,523. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

