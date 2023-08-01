MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,580 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up about 1.0% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MP Materials worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MP Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

